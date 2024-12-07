Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Guggenheim

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBRK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.59.

NYSE:RBRK opened at $64.54 on Friday. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,973,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,559,908.80. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,536.64. The trade was a 63.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,912 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,114 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 3,620.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,131,360 shares during the last quarter.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

