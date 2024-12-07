Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 5,108 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 329,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $26,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,657,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Shopify by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,802,000 after buying an additional 136,530 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,389,637,000 after buying an additional 5,869,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $118.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37. The company has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 110.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.46. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $120.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

