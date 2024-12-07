Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $34,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $258.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $258.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

