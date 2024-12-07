Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Roblox were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 132.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $59.29 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $59.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,026. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,485 shares in the company, valued at $32,736,825. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,038,607 shares of company stock valued at $49,713,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.