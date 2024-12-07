Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 438964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REPYY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Repsol Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Repsol had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repsol, S.A. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

See Also

