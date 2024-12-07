Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARKFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.73. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

