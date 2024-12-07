Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $519,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,526 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,440,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,844,000 after buying an additional 3,959,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,094,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,446,000 after acquiring an additional 70,514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,745,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after acquiring an additional 102,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

