Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 8,582 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,239,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 195,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $104.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $93.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

