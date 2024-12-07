Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $524.24 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $223,191.57. This trade represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

