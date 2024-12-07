Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 170.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,063,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,588. This trade represents a 21.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,000. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,542 shares of company stock worth $25,154,030. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,487,000 after acquiring an additional 368,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pure Storage by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,596,000 after purchasing an additional 626,427 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,684,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,575,000 after purchasing an additional 177,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,798,000 after buying an additional 219,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 22.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after acquiring an additional 747,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

