Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.77 and traded as high as $29.79. Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 1,143 shares trading hands.

Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.