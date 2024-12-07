PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform Rating

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.56%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 857.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,054.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 98,123 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 84,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 35,494 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 872.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4,404.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

