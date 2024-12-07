Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper Sells 1,000 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $120,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,409.80. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Post Price Performance

Post stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.48. 539,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,568. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on POST shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Post by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

