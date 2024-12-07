Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 179,829 Shares of iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,829 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in iLearningEngines were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AILE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth about $775,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iLearningEngines during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of iLearningEngines in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

iLearningEngines Price Performance

AILE opened at $1.31 on Friday. iLearningEngines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27.

iLearningEngines Company Profile

iLearningEngines, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for learning automation. The company’s AI learning and engagement platform offers a cloud-based, mobile, offline, and multimedia capabilities that is used to deliver personalized learning and engagement modules. Its platform includes Learning Experience Platform, that addresses the corporate learning market; and Information Intelligence Platform which addresses the information management, analytics, and automation markets.

