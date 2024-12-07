Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 192,034 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,034 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 441,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 133.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 170,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $369,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,556.10. This represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

