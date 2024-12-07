Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 441 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 43.6% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after buying an additional 419,370 shares during the period. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth about $4,310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 51.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PRMW. William Blair began coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

