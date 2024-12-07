Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 27,216 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,216 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Creative Planning raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 88,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 307,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 325,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

