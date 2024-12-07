Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.36 and traded as high as $51.74. Point Bridge America First ETF shares last traded at $51.45, with a volume of 3,807 shares.

Point Bridge America First ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.83.

About Point Bridge America First ETF

The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.

