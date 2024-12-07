Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €154.20 ($162.32) and last traded at €154.20 ($162.32). 2,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €155.00 ($163.16).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €154.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €154.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.49.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

