Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 127.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 137,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,372,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE PBR opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.