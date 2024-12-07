PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $1,049,500.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,904,889.80. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,050,400.00.

On Monday, October 14th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $1,075,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total value of $1,167,900.00.

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.07. 165,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,307. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.78. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $411.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.12 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 36.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

