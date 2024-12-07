Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 142,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 166,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Paramount Gold Nevada Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Free Report ) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Paramount Gold Nevada worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

