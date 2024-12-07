Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 28.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,697,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,280 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Core & Main by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,117 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,817 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,608,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,601,000 after purchasing an additional 953,489 shares during the period. Finally, Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,447,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other news, Director Margaret Newman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $828,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,237.25. The trade was a 56.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,753,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,554.61. This trade represents a 73.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $15,926,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CNM opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.10.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

