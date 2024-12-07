PaperClip Incorporated Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTC:PCPJ)

PaperClip Incorporated (OTC:PCPJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

PCPJ stock remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. PaperClip has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

PaperClip Incorporated develops and markets integrated document management and Internet business-to-business document delivery solutions. It offers virtual client folder, a document management, new business processing, and document delivery solution; eM4 compliant email services, Internet eXpress services; and the capture place, a set of applications with which end users and business applications can collect electronic documents.

