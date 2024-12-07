PaperClip Incorporated Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTC:PCPJ)

PaperClip Incorporated (OTC:PCPJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
PaperClip Stock Performance
PCPJ stock remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Friday. PaperClip has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.
PaperClip Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PaperClip
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for PaperClip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaperClip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.