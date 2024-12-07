Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Trading Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($72.00) and last traded at GBX 5,676 ($72.36). 388,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 231,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,782 ($73.71).

Paddy Power Betfair Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,676 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,676.

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

