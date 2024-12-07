Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Trading Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Österreichische Post Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

Österreichische Post Company Profile

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, Southeast and Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions.

