Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 6,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 40,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$35.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

