Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,450 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $516.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $509.41 and its 200 day moving average is $487.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

