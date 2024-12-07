Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.3% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 602.5% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $565.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MA opened at $528.41 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $409.23 and a 52 week high of $535.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

