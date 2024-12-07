Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 70,584 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,658% from the average daily volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Orbital Tracking Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

