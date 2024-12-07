NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.21. 9,559,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 33,289,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

