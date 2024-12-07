Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Director Mark A. Welsh III Sells 33 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.39, for a total transaction of $15,885.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,175.45. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.3 %
Northrop Grumman stock opened at $473.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
