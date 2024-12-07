Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 243 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.19). Approximately 1,360,234 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,070,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.29).

Northgate Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £333.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

