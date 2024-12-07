Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

