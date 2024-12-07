Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile
Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nokian Renkaat Oyj
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.