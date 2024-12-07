Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nextech3D.AI’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Nextech3D.AI has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

About Nextech3D.AI

See Also

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

