Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 191.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

