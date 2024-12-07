New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NJR. Guggenheim raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $395.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 119.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

