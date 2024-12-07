National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Holdings Increased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Trading Down 1.7 %

NGG opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 4%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

