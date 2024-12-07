National Beverage Corp. Announces Financial Results for Period Ended October 26, 2024

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has released its financial results for the period ending October 26, 2024. The company issued a press release on December 5, 2024, detailing its performance during this period.

The information regarding the financial results has been shared as part of an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The results disclosed in Item 2.02 of the filing, along with Exhibit 99.1, will not be considered “filed” for Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Consequently, the Company’s financial results are not subject to liabilities under that section and will not be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

The press release included as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing provides an overview of the Company’s financial performance for the specified period. Additionally, Exhibit 104 comprises a Cover Page Interactive Data File presented in Inline XBRL format.

George R. Bracken, the Executive Vice President – Finance and Principal Financial Officer of National Beverage Corp., signed the report on behalf of the company on December 6, 2024.

In summary, National Beverage Corp. has made public its financial outcomes for the period ending October 26, 2024, through a press release accompanying its 8-K filing with the SEC.

