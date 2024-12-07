National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 402,062 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,062 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.12% of PepsiCo worth $280,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 106,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 57.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 151,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,529 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 19.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,098,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,359,000 after purchasing an additional 313,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Shares of PEP opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $216.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.85 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

