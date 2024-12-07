Minds and Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.62 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11). Approximately 411,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,131,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Minds and Machines Group Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.60 million and a PE ratio of 29.00.

Minds and Machines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minds and Machines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minds and Machines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.