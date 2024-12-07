Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Trading 10% Higher – What’s Next?

Megastar Development Corp. (CVE:MDV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 43,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Megastar Development Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11.
About Megastar Development
Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops base and gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.
Featured Articles
