McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
McRae Industries Stock Performance
Shares of MCRAA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $96.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.33. McRae Industries has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $51.00.
McRae Industries Company Profile
