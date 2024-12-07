McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from McRae Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

McRae Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MCRAA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $96.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.33. McRae Industries has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

