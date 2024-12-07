MCIA Inc Buys Shares of 472 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,600,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,880.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,530,000 after acquiring an additional 389,921 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $526.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $498.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.87. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $386.96 and a fifty-two week high of $526.72.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.