MCIA Inc Acquires 867 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

MCIA Inc grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Price Performance

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.94. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

