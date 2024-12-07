Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,593 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.43% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,456,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $581.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $575.82 and its 200-day moving average is $556.32. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.58 and a 52-week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

