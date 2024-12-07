Markforged Holding Corp Approves Acquisition by Nano Dimension Ltd, Special Meeting Results Disclosed

Markforged Holding Corporation recently held a special meeting of its stockholders where it approved the company’s impending acquisition by Nano Dimension Ltd, an Israeli company. The meeting, which took place on December 5, 2024, saw shareholders voting on various proposals related to the acquisition.

At the time of the Special Meeting, there were 20,622,719 issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Markforged Holding Corporation entitled to vote, with approximately 67.84% of these shares present virtually or by proxy, ensuring a quorum was in place to conduct business.

One of the key proposals at the meeting was the Merger Agreement Proposal, which sought approval for the Agreement and Plan of Merger between Markforged, Nano, and Nano US II, Inc. The Merger Agreement was approved with 13,914,758 votes for, 68,719 votes against, and 7,481 abstentions.

Due to the successful approval of the Merger Agreement, the Adjournment Proposal was not voted upon, as there were adequate votes to greenlight the primary proposal.

Markforged Holding Corporation’s Chief Financial Officer, Assaf Zipori, signed off on the submission of the matters to a vote of security holders as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The company’s common stock (Trading Symbol: MKFG) and warrants to purchase common stock (Trading Symbol: MKFG.WS) are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The details of the acquisition approval, voting outcomes, and related proposals can be found in the official 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated December 5, 2024.

This development indicates a significant milestone for Markforged Holding Corporation as it moves forward with the acquisition process, aiming to enhance its growth strategies and bolster its position in the market.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Markforged’s 8K filing here.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

