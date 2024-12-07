Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,381 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $41,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 47.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 20,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 316,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.78.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $302.59 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.23 and a 12-month high of $307.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.40.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $1,202,379.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $1,001,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,137.20. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

