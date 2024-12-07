Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

December 7, 2024

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,432 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $236.67 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.45.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total transaction of $326,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,935,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,215,132.98. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,650 shares of company stock worth $9,414,035. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

