Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,855,000 after buying an additional 136,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 233,051 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,960,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 305,925 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,531,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of KTOS opened at $27.99 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,331.17. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,497.11. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,620 shares of company stock worth $1,770,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

